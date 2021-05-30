Astellas Pharma Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ALPMY stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

