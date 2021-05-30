Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFN. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2,697.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

