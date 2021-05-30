Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $233.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.54.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

