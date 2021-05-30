Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

