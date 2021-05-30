Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.34 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

