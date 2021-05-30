Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.04. Autodesk has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $321.13.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
