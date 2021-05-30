Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.04. Autodesk has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

