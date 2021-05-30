Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.