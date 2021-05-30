Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,948. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

