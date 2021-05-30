Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.10. 218,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

