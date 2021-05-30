AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,730 ($48.73).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,224.29 ($55.19).

LON AVV opened at GBX 3,499 ($45.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 309.65. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,517.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,539.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.16%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

