Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 in the last ninety days.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 411.20 ($5.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.84. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

