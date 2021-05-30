Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,217. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.7315 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

