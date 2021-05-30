B. Riley Boosts Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $24.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $450.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

