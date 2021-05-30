B. Riley Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $63.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

