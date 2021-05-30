B. Riley Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.