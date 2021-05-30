B. Riley Weighs in on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the business services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 4.48. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

