Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.70. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 140,767 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

