Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $688.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

