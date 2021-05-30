Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 15,827 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

