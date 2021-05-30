Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.80 ($4.47) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.26 ($3.84).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.