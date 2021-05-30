Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,360 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

