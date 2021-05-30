Banco Santander S.A. Invests $228,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

