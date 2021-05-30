Banco Santander S.A. Invests $277,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

