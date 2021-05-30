Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.