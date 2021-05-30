Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Head to Head Analysis

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.49 $501.89 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $453.76 million 4.16 $12.56 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13% Capstone Mining 23.02% 12.57% 7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Capstone Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus target price of $1.37, indicating a potential downside of 70.29%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 189 branches, 619 external and 134 internal automatic teller machines, 138 external and 233 internal check-deposit machines, 32 information stations, 324 self-service stations, and 116 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

