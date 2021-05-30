Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 4,168 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $191.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988 and have sold 11,700 shares valued at $1,790,339. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.