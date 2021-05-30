Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 1,894 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

PH stock opened at $308.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.