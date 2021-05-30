Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 164.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $228,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

