Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $962,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

