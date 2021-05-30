Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 336,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

