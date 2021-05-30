Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 501 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $694.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $667.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

