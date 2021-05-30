Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $123.10 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $123.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

