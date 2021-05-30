Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,213 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

