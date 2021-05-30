Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$67.57 and a 1-year high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

