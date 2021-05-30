Bank of Nova Scotia Has $439,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

ALNY stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

