Bank of Nova Scotia Has $464,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Repligen were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

