Bank of Nova Scotia Has $512,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

