Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $87.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.