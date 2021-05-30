Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,925.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

