Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,390 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $258.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

