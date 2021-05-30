Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of The West increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.27. 1,383,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,935. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

