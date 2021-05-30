Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of The West grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.