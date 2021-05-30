Bank of The West Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 495.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 21.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.81. 2,911,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,059. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.