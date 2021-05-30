Bank of The West Reduces Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of The West owned 1.00% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of QAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 45,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,201. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

