Bank of The West Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during trading on Friday. 380,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

