Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.