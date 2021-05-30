Barclays Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.49.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

