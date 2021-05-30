Barclays Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Underweight

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.
KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.
NYSE KSU opened at $297.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.48. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
