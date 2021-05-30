Barclays Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Underweight

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $297.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.48. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.