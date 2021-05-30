Barclays Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $206.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $190.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.