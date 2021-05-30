Barclays Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $142.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.23.

DKS opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

